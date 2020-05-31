Namecoin Trading Down 3.3% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $1,097.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,446.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.65 or 0.02537021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00646954 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010962 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.