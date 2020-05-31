NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock opened at A$0.46 ($0.32) on Friday. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities has a twelve month low of A$0.32 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of A$0.87 ($0.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 248.36 and a current ratio of 248.51.

In other news, insider Warwick Evans acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,000.00 ($33,333.33).

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

