National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. 5,940,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.