NavCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.33 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and $222,545.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000482 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031088 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,782,105 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Poloniex, Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

