NB Global Corporate Income Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a one year low of A$0.91 ($0.64) and a one year high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.93.

