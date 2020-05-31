nDEX Market Cap Reaches $56,961.43 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One nDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $56,961.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, nDEX has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.50 or 0.02038252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00179568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023550 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

