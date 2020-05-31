Nebula AI Price Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $363,626.28 and $12.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.04889212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,913,645,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.