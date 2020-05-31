Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,038. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The business had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

