Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEPT. Cowen initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neptune Wellness Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 543,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.30. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 395,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178,192 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

