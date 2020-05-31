NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetApp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

