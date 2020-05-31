NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $50.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded NetApp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.30.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 3,149,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,992. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.