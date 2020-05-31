NewYorkCoin One Day Volume Reaches $406.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $406.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00488429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000460 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,662,593,013 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

