NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXTC. Benchmark assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. 573,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52. The company has a current ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64. NextCure has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NextCure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NextCure by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

