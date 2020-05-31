NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.60.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.92.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.4% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 2,510,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 852,940 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 224,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,863,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

