NIX Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, NIX has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. NIX has a market cap of $3.04 million and $106,919.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,515.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.02472488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.57 or 0.02570183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00488599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00711129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00075550 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022969 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00553467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $50.98, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

