NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded NN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get NN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,389. The company has a market capitalization of $191.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. NN has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. As a group, analysts expect that NN will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of NN by 19.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,709,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NN by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NN by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NN by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 397,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.