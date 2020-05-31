No BS Crypto (NOBS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $51,687.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $42,674.83 and $51,687.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.31 or 0.05029633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010491 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

NOBS is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

