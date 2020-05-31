Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0165

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Noir has a total market cap of $335,734.56 and approximately $874.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.02055265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00180856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,341,641 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

