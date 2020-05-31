NoLimitCoin One Day Volume Reaches $3,694.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $463,249.99 and approximately $3,694.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002259 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000705 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 612,660,518 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

