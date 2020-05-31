Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.82.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,605,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,538. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.22%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $185,977,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $34,848,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2,601.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $58,488,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 872,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

