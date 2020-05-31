Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 77,402,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,586,219. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

