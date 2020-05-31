Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Novanta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.71. 150,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,993. Novanta has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $850,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Novanta by 2,628.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after buying an additional 325,787 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $23,741,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 869,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

