Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $160,676.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $160,676.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, WazirX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Huobi, Koinex, BITBOX, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Bittrex, CoinBene, Bitrue and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

