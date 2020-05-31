Numeraire (NMR) Achieves Market Cap of $60.13 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $23.81 or 0.00250558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $60.13 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.24 or 0.05033589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,525,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

