Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.37.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 5,554,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.81%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at $162,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,353.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Nutanix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.