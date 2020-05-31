Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.37.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 5,554,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,343.81% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The business had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $245,352.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,320.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.