NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NVE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NVEC stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. 33,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,331. The company has a market cap of $292.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 43.20 and a quick ratio of 38.32. NVE has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 98.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

