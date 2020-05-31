NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $366.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results were negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Supply-chain disruption as well as lower demand affected top line. Shelter-in-place guidelines resulted in closure of retail outlets and China iCafes, which adversely impacted sales of NVIDIA’s gaming products. Moreover, NVIDIA expects demand for automobile infotainment system to remain subdued over the next several quarters. Nevertheless, coronavirus-induced work from home, learn-at-home and gaming wave skyrocketed e-tail demand, thereby benefiting NVIDIA. The company expanded NVIDIA GeForce NOW during the quarter, which is expected to driver user base. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the Data Center business. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.73.

NVDA traded up $15.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,647,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,759,365. The company has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.02 and a 200-day moving average of $257.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $367.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,807. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $572,319,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after buying an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $55,241,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

