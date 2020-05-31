Nyerium (NYEX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $6,631.78 and approximately $17.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015105 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003480 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003041 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000701 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 32,180,681 coins and its circulating supply is 27,296,053 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

