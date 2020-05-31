OAX (OAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $285,013.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, OAX has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $285,013.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.31 or 0.05029633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010491 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,316,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

