Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Occidental Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,705,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,623,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

