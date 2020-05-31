OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.46. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.59 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 275,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Earnings History and Estimates for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

