Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCUL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OCUL remained flat at $$7.04 during trading hours on Friday. 1,109,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,595. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 6,659.51% and a negative net margin of 1,430.64%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 210,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $976,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,679,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,477,451. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

