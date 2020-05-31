Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Office Properties Income Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $25.29. 234,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

