OKB Market Cap Tops $315.04 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. OKB has a total market cap of $315.04 million and $238.06 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKB has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for about $5.25 or 0.00055265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.24 or 0.05033589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

