OKCash Market Cap Tops $1.56 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $7,066.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001029 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019535 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,525.31 or 0.99952772 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00073988 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,180,931 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

