Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to post $191.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $199.10 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $206.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $797.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $772.90 million to $829.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $778.65 million, with estimates ranging from $752.50 million to $803.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann acquired 20,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,858. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

