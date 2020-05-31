Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.33). Olin posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,788. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.46. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

