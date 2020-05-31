Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $1.85 on Top Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Omni has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00019393 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex. Omni has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $64,472.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00489212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000459 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,955 coins and its circulating supply is 562,639 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

