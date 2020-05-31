OneLedger (OLT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $141,607.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, UEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $141,607.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OneLedger

OLT is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,671,137 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, BitForex, CoinEx, UEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

