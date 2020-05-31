OneRoot Network Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $1.64 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.94 or 0.04984972 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00055059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002775 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010525 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

