Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $552,729.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 136.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $196.04 or 0.02060344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00182523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000178 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023842 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.