Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OPRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opera has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.05.

Get Opera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 142,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $678.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.46. Opera has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.04 million. Opera had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opera will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.