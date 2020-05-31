Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,112,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,104,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million. Analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,809.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,231,517 shares of company stock worth $5,001,099 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

