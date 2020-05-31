Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $25.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSIQ. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. 1,283,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.65 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

