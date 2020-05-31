Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

SGEN stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.21. 1,688,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,404. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $168.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total value of $840,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,575 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,733 shares of company stock valued at $107,475,576 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 40.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 207.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,800,000 after purchasing an additional 396,394 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 147,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 40.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 162,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.