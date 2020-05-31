Opus Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. Opus has a market cap of $131,577.47 and $3.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.02055763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00181111 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023746 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

