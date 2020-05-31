Origin Protocol Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and $8.39 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.49 or 0.04976350 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002312 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002764 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,821,351 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

