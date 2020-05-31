Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives $52.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTTR. Sidoti upped their price objective on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. 151,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,667. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Otter Tail by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 3,167.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

