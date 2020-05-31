Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 829,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 499,976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 285,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

